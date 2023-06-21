Port Authority Discusses Trends in the Workforce

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Port Authority meets once a month to explore good practices and ideas of growth for businesses around the community.

The Port Authority held their meeting today that was centered around trends in the workforce. Executive Director Matt Abbott explained more on the topic.

“Trends in the workforce in Muskingum County, and also trends within the state of Ohio, pre COVID numbers, we’re starting to see as far as workforce participation, so people are back to work, we’re seeing, you know, unemployment rates, getting close to that pre COVID level as well. So, really working with the business sector, to develop strategies to continue to meet some of the needs that businesses are having, as far as workforce is concerned,” Abbott said.

The purpose of these monthly meetings is to promote working with companies and H-R professionals on how they advertise job openings, work on recruiting and develop good practices. They also work on identifying potential wage gaps for employees and plan accessibility in those categories to better communicate though businesses here in Muskingum County.

“We’re definitely seeing some growth as far as investing, maybe adding employees 20 or plus for some companies, but also at the same time, you know, economically, kind of taking everything into seeing the bigger picture as far as interest or interest rates as far as the global economy, you know, and some of those things that are potentially constraints outside of our local control,” Abbott said.

The Muskingum County Port Authority is focused providing support through loans or grants, allowing assistance to fill a gap that would put business leaders at ease, and making some of these investments and human capital and capital expenditures to grow businesses across the county.