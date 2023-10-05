Pretty Poodle Takes Spotlight for This Weeks Pet of The Week

ZANESVILLE, Oh – This week’s Animal Shelter Society pet of the week is a darling poodle with a lot of love to give.

Meet Bridgette! This gorgeous girl is a ten-month-old poodle looking for her forever home. Miss Bridgette has a wonderful disposition and loves to go on walks. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines. Bridgette gets along with everyone she meets, including other four-legged friends.

“She’s not super hyper, she’s kind of chill. She doesn’t mind other dogs; she doesn’t mind our cats or our kittens. She’s a little bit laid back because she wasn’t socialized. That’s the way most of these animals are when they come into the shelter. With a little bit of patience and a little bit of care, she will make someone a great dog.” Animal Shelter Society Executive Director, April Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society is hosting their 4th annual Barktoberfest on Wednesday, October 18th. The event will take place at the Greenhouse at Vista from 5:30 to 9pm. This fundraiser helps the animal shelter to take care of furry friends like Bridgette.

“It’s our last fundraiser. We’re 100% non-profit… and that’s the last one we have. It’s a little bit nerve wracking knowing that that’s it but we’re very excited about it.” Gibson said.

To fill out an adoption form or for more information, check out the Animal Shelter’s website.

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc.