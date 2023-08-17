Radio & TV Broadcast Engineer – Entry Level (Full-Time)

We have a full-time, entry-level broadcast engineer position available. Two-year technical school, military training, or other electronics training is beneficial. The candidate must be able to troubleshoot and maintain equipment such as audio/video switchers, cameras, and computer systems. Able to help design workflows for equipment installation and operations.

We’re looking for the candidate have the following personality attributes:

Work independently and as a member of a team.

Excellent organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to multitask and prioritizing while under tight deadlines.

Troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly and calmly.

Communicate with others with various degrees of technical knowledge.

Candidates must also be capable of passing a background check, lifting a minimum of fifty pounds, must possess a current driver’s license, and have reliable transportation. Candidates will be required to be on call after normal business hours.

Applicants can mail or email their resume to:

Kevin Buente

629 Downard Road

Zanesville, OH 43701

kbuente@whiznews.com

WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.