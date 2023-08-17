Radio & TV Broadcast Engineer – Entry Level (Full-Time)
We have a full-time, entry-level broadcast engineer position available. Two-year technical school, military training, or other electronics training is beneficial. The candidate must be able to troubleshoot and maintain equipment such as audio/video switchers, cameras, and computer systems. Able to help design workflows for equipment installation and operations.
We’re looking for the candidate have the following personality attributes:
- Work independently and as a member of a team.
- Excellent organization skills with attention to detail.
- Ability to multitask and prioritizing while under tight deadlines.
- Troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly and calmly.
- Communicate with others with various degrees of technical knowledge.
Candidates must also be capable of passing a background check, lifting a minimum of fifty pounds, must possess a current driver’s license, and have reliable transportation. Candidates will be required to be on call after normal business hours.
Applicants can mail or email their resume to:
Kevin Buente
629 Downard Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
kbuente@whiznews.com
WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.