Radio & TV Broadcast Engineer – Entry Level (Full-Time)

phil_comeaux,

Whiz Jobopening

 

We have a full-time, entry-level broadcast engineer position available. Two-year technical school, military training, or other electronics training is beneficial. The candidate must be able to troubleshoot and maintain equipment such as audio/video switchers, cameras, and computer systems. Able to help design workflows for equipment installation and operations.

We’re looking for the candidate have the following personality attributes:

  • Work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Excellent organization skills with attention to detail.
  • Ability to multitask and prioritizing while under tight deadlines.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly and calmly.
  • Communicate with others with various degrees of technical knowledge.

Candidates must also be capable of passing a background check, lifting a minimum of fifty pounds, must possess a current driver’s license, and have reliable transportation. Candidates will be required to be on call after normal business hours.

Applicants can mail or email their resume to:
Kevin Buente
629 Downard Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
kbuente@whiznews.com

WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Categories: Careers
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related