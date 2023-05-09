Senator Brown announces funds for road improvements in Southeast Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded two grants totaling $191,300 to Madison and Windsor Townships for equipment to maintain roadways.

“Rural communities face unique challenges, and they need support to maintain and improve transportation for residents and businesses,” said Brown. “These investments will help Madison and Windsor Township improve roads and make them safer.”

Townships receiving funds include:

$110,000 to Madison Township in Guernsey County to purchase a backhoe that will maintain 32.5 miles of roadway, ultimately providing the 1,034 residents of Madison Township, visitors, and business travelers with safer roadways.

$81,300 to Windsor Township in Morgan County to purchase a tractor with a loader that will maintain 38.7 miles of roadway, ultimately providing the 2,089 township residents, visitors, and business travelers with safer roadways.

This funding is a part of USDA’s Rural Development program which provides grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs, support economic development, and provide other essential services.

Brown is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in nearly 50 years.