South Zanesville Community Cleanup Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Join the mayor and other community leaders on Saturday to help beautify South Zanesville.

The Village of South Zanesville organized a community cleanup day beginning at 9 am in the Riesbeck’s parking lot to pick up trash primarily around Maysville Pike. Council member Paul Lowe said picking up trash keeps it out of waterways and keeps the village clean.

“Well, we want to keep the village of South Zanesville looking as good as we possibly can and to get the quality of life that we have a clean village, a safe village and a fire protected village. So, we work very hard at trying to keep our village in the best shape possible. And trash is a real nuisance.” Council Member, Paul Lowe

The fire department, police department, the mayor and a lot of the council members will be pitching in. Fire Chief Russell Taylor urges people to keep the village clean in order to keep grass fires under control.

“Is a fire department involved don’t only work here we live here, and we want to make sure it’s clean. But also, it helps us grassfire and brushfire nowadays transmitted down into weeds. It just fuels the fire it is our way to help control at categorize fires in that area or any area.” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor stated.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Riesbeck’s parking lot. Trash bags, gloves and water will be supplied.

Submitted by Alison Patton, WHIZ Intern Reporter.