Staying Safe during Trick-or-Treat

ZANESVILLE, OH – Tomorrow is Halloween and while many are excited about heading out for some sweet treats, it’s also a time to be extra vigilant.

Russell Taylor, Chief of the S. Zanesville Fire Department gave some helpful tips to make sure you and your little one are safe tomorrow during Trick-or-Treat.

“The main thing is to be vigilant as to what is going on around you.” Chief Taylor said. “Its best to wear high visibility clothing or carry a flashlight with you so motorists can see you.”

Taylor also warned for motorists to slow down when traveling through the neighborhoods.

He said it’s best to just park your vehicle and walk around with your child for Trick-or-Treat.

“Motorists, please slow down and take your time.” Taylor said. “There will be kids running across the streets, it’d be nice to just park your vehicle, walk around and spend some time with the family.”

Taylor said his crew as well as some police officers will be out and about tomorrow night.

Chief Taylor is also inviting the community to come down to the fire department to grab a hotdog, water, bag of chips, and of course candy!

South Zanesville Trick-or-Treat will be tomorrow night from 5:30 to 7 PM..