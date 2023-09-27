VFW Post 1058 Donates to Habitat for Humanity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – VFW Post 1058 recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and while people associate it with serving military veterans, they’ve also become a fixture by supporting other causes within the community.

VFW Post Commander Kirby Minnich, Habitat for Humanity Community for Southeast Ohio Engagement Director Melissa Best and VFW Auxiliary President Linda Crawford spoke about the partnership between their organizations and efforts they are making to better the community.

“So Habitat for Humanity had a ‘Stud-a-Thon’ this year,” Best said. “We had local businesses come together and sponsor studs. Those studs were decorated and will be used to frame the next Habitat for Humanity house right here in Zanesville. These studs are part of the partnership that we have with them. So the VFW team are here. They’re painting those studs with well-wishes and lots of creativity going into them and a lot of love that is going into these boards too. And some family will be blessed.”

This stud decorating session was organized by volunteers from the VFW who also graciously presented a donation of $10,000 dollars to the local Habitat for Humanity.

“I’ve said this before, the togetherness of this community is amazing,” Best said. “We couldn’t do the work that we do and serve the families that we serve without strong partnerships like ours with the VFW here, right in Zanesville. So we’re very, very grateful for that. We just couldn’t do it without their support.”

Habitat for Humanity will be constructing their next house on Luck Avenue and these studs will be used in the framing that is scheduled to start in the coming weeks.