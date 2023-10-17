The Wall that Heals Honors Veterans Ahead of Veterans Day in Caldwell

CALDWELL, OH – With Veteran’s Day less than a month away, the Village of Caldwell is honoring Veterans in a special way this year.

The Wall that Heals made the journey from the Guernsey County Fairgrounds to the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department today.

The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C

Joe William, the Noble County Veteran Service Officer, says this wall symbolizes sacrifice.

“It symbolizes sacrifice and the fact that we are never going to forget the individuals listed on the wall.” William said. “We also will never forget the impacts of the Vietnam War.”

The Wall is a memorial dedicated to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

William said Caldwell was chosen as a stop for the Wall that Heals because of their dedication to veterans and their families.

“We were chosen because this community supports veterans 365 days out of the year.” William said. “The support that we had here today, our entire community gets behind veterans.”

Mayor of Caldwell, Misty Wells, says she hopes the veterans see this as a “Welcome Home.”

“I hope that this is the Welcome Home they should’ve had 50 years ago that they didn’t get.” Wells said.

Currently the Village of Caldwell is looking for volunteers to help construct the wall. William said it is projected to take between 6 and 8 hours to put the wall together.

The monument will be open to the public from October 19 through the 22nd. There will also be a ceremony on Saturday when the wall officially opens. The ceremony will feature guest speaker retired Major General Mechenbier, who spent nearly 6 years as a POW during the Vietnam War.