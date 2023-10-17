The Zanesville Musem of Art is Embracing the Force

ZANESVILLE, OH – The power of the force is being brought to the Zanesville Museum of Art.

The museum, in conjunction with the 501st Legions, will be hosting a Sunday Funday on Sunday, November 5. Visitors of all ages are invited to come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character and experience a galactic array of activities inspired by a galaxy from far, far away.

“We encourage everyone to come in costume of their favorite hero’s or villain’s or anyone in between. There’s going to be tours, food, games, face painting. A little bit of something for everyone during this Star Wars Day.” ZMA Education Coordinator, Misty Johnson said.

The 501st Legion, a worldwide costuming club, will be on sight for an interactive prop demonstration to give participants the opportunity to create their own accessories to complete their costumes.

“When we make our costumes, we have a very strict set of parameters that we try to follow. We make sure that they are usually handmade for all of our props. It’s about trying to really get down to that movie accuracy and trying to bring that most authentic Star Wars experience to everyone.” Rebel Fleet Trooper, Patrick Aldred said.

The out of this world event will run from 1 to 4pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Zanesville Museum of Art website.

Zanesville Museum of Art (zanesvilleart.org)