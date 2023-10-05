This Week’s Dog of the Week: Meet River

This week’s dog of the week really lives up to his name.

Meet “River” a 4-year-old male cattle dog mix that just wants to give and get all the affection he can. Volunteer at the K9 Adoption Center Doug McQuaid said River’s favorite thing is the water.

“He loves to play in water, it’s one of his fetishes if you might say. He is a little bit strong he needs someone to be uh have uh be able to take some time with him and work with him to be able to walk,” said McQuaid.

River is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. McQuaid said River is good with people, doesn’t mind other dogs and keeps a clean kennel. If you’ve been looking for a new furry friend for your home the K9 Adoption Center has many dogs varying in different breeds and sizes.

“We often think of October as the first full fall month and this week happens to be national walk your dog week and also to it’s part of uh, adopt a dog from a shelter month. So, if you’re possibly interested in adopting a dog the K-9 Adoption Center has many dogs to choose from, all sizes different breeds who would just love to be adopted,” said McQuaid.

If you’re interested in adopting River or any other pup from the Adoption Center you can call them and set up an appointment (740) 453-0273.