Vibrant Fall Foliage Reaches Peak Colors

NASHPORT, OH – A true fall color show is now on display across Southeast Ohio, but not for very long.

This weekend is the peak of the season if you want to see all the different colors of the fall leaves.

Michael Durst, the Naturalist at Dillon State Park, says this year’s color change to the leaves happened sooner than past years.

“It hit quicker, and a little harder than it did last year.” Durst said. “We also have some trees that are still holding their green color, so the Oaks will be a little later to changing.”

Durst says to get out as soon as you can if you want to fully experience the fall beauty.

He said due to the change in temperatures, the days are getting shorter, as well as the rain; it’s going to make more leaves fall.

Durst also talked about certain tree colors and how it can help you identify them.

“Specific trees are going to turn specific colors and sometimes that’s a good way to identify what tree you’re looking at.” Durst said. “A lot of the maples, they’re some of the prettiest trees when they start to turn their colors. A lot of the maples have specific colors, so the Red Maple is red, the Silver Maples are going to have orange and yellow colors.”

If you are interested in checking out the fall leaves at Dillon State Park their address is 5265 Dillon Hills Drive, Nashport, OH.