Zane’s Trace Commemoration returns with their iconic parade

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zane’s Trace Commemoration has made it’s a splash in Zanesville once again this year, with their three days of non-stop fun and entertainment for the community.

A large part of the festival that many people enjoy is the parade. The parade took place on June 17, at 10 a.m.

“Last year we started back up and you know we mailed out entries for people to be in the parade and everything, the parade means a whole lot, you know people see that we are building Zane Trace Commemoration for Zanesville back up,” said Bill Gheen, one of the event coordinators at the parade.

The parade is something many of the local community can remember as it happened 25 years ago before going on a hiatus. They hope to continue to grow the size of the parade.

“Well if you seen on my face, I’m excited, I do love parades, I’m actually in this parade at the end because who wouldn’t want to be in the Zane Trace Commemoration parade,” said Lori Burkhart, the parade coordinator.

The parade showcased over a hundred entries and drew in large crowds to celebrate the history of Zanesville. The parade began at Secrest Auditorium and offered a look at vintage cars, people roller-skating, dressed up characters, dancers, lots of candy and much more.