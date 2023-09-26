Zanesville Concert Association Prepares for 84th Season

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Concert Association is getting ready to take you “Back to Broadway” for their 84th season.

The Concert Association is kicking off their 84th season on Sunday, October 1, at Secrest Auditorium.

“Back to Broadway” will feature Broadway star Franc D’Ambrosio, who played the lead in The Phantom of the Opera over 2,100 times.

James McLaughlin, the booking agent for the Zanesville Concert Association, talked about the special performance that will take place the day after the “Back to Broadway” concert.

“Franc’s here for the weekend.” McLaughlin said. “On Monday morning, we will have a private concert for all of the 4th graders here in Muskingum County. France will perform, but he’s also a teacher, but he’ll also give some students the opportunity to come up on stage and get coached.”

McLaughlin said they are expecting over 1,000, 4th graders to attend this special concert.

The doors will open at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday and tickets are $55. McLaughlin said the bargain is getting a season membership.

“The bargain is if you buy the season.” Mclaughlin said. “That will get you all of our concerts, but if you just want to go to one it’ll be $55.”

Youth and college students with a valid student ID will get in for free.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to www.zanesvilleconcertassociation.org