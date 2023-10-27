Zanesville Jaycees Gear Up for Annual C-Day Food Drive to Support Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Jaycees are getting ready for their annual C-Day food drive.

C-Day stands for collection day and the Jaycees have been putting this fundraising event on since 1949.

The Jaycees are partnering up with Marquee Broadcasting to take phone calls from community members who would like to make a donation.

Groups will then come to your home to collect your donation and take it to the Salvation Army.

Mike Walton, President of the Zanesville Jaycees, says they have noticed the Salvation Army gets low in their pantry around this time of year and wanted to help them replenish for the community.

“The Salvation Army tends to get low on supplies during this time of year.” Walton said. “We host this event as a way to get out into the community and help replenish the Salvation Army’s supplies by taking calls and then going out into the community to collect them.”

Walton said they have people call in to have their donations collected to make it easier on the person donating.

“We try to make it easier for people who may be homebound and unable to travel.” Walton said. “Our organization will field the phone call and then go pick up the supplies so they never have to leave their home.”

In past years, the Jaycees have also collected donations like bed clothing, household items, and clothing. This year, however, the Jaycees will not be accepting donations of these items.

C-Day will take place on November 4th from 9 to Noon.

If you’d like to make a donation, the phone number to call is 740-453-7889.