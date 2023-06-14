100 Deadliest Days for Teen Driving

ZANESVILLE,OH — Memorial Day marked the start of the 100 Deadliest Days for teenage drivers in America and during the summer months with more drivers, it is crucial to remain safe on the roads.

During these summer months, the expected traffic volume increase poses a hazard for young drivers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol of Zanesville is bringing awareness to teen drivers about the dangers of distracted driving and key tips to being a responsible driver.

“With warm weather brings an increase in traffic and often presents a corresponding escalation in vehicular crashes and deaths. Behind the wheel teens need to pay attention to what they are doing, distractions are a leading cause of crashes with teenage drivers,” State Trooper Nicholas Smith said.

Over 3,000 teen-related crashes have been reported with already 10 fatal accidents across the state of Ohio since the beginning of May according to OSHP’s Crash Dashboard. Notable tips for driver safety would be to obey the speed limit, don’t eat or drink while driving and focus on the road and conditions around you.

“Something we see a lot this time of year with the increase of surprise weather as far as heavy rain storms, remember to slow down in that adverse driving conditions and again don’t be distracted keep your mind on the road, keep your hands on the wheel, keep that phone down. Passengers in the vehicle can also be a distraction. Just always keep focused on operating that motor vehicle,” Smith said.

Starting on April 4, 2023, Ohio’s distracted driving law became more strict. Law enforcement officers will now have probable cause to pull over motorists if they witness them illegally using a cell phone or other electronic device. While emergency calls will be permitted in all circumstances, the use of an electronic device while driving will generally not be allowed. For more information you can visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol‘s website.