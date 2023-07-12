Dog of the Week ‘Never Meets a Stranger

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Fergie is the dog of the week and has a big personality.

Fergie is a one-year-old with a lot of energy. Volunteer at the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Doug McQuaid said she is dog-friendly and people-friendly.

“She’s very affectionate, very loving, outgoing. She gets along with anybody. She never meets a stranger. She’s one of the volunteers’ favorite dogs at the facility, so I’d say that means a lot,” McQuiad said.

The terrier mix was brought in as a stray. According to McQuiad, Fergie likes to be around people and needs someone who is just as active and affectionate as she is.

“She’s a dog who would like to lay on your lap. Even for a one-year-old and one that has a lot of desire to be with you,” McQuiad said. “And that means a lot and that gives a lot to the personality of a dog, the time you spend with it is very important with it. I mean it makes it all what comes around to where it becomes a very good dog to be around other dogs and other people.”

The adoption center still has its Dog Days of Summer going on, which means all adoption fees are $50 until .

If you’re interested in adopting Fergie or another dog, call the center to make an appointment.

SUBMITTED BY Alison Patton WHIZ News Intern.