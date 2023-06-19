Fireworks Times for the Area

Many areas in Southeastern Ohio have 4th of July celebrations planned. Here is a list of what we know so far.

Sunday, June 25-Village of Crooksville-Activities at Village Park, Fireworks at 10pm

Friday, June 30

Duncan Falls/Philo-Star Spangled Celebration-Activities begin at 5pm

Frazeysburg Independence Day Fireworks, Fireworks at 10pm

Saturday, July 1:

Village of Somerset-Parade at 11am, Activities at Somerset Memorial Park, Fireworks at 9:45pm

Village of New Straitsville-Activities at the shelter house, Fireworks at Dark

Village of Corning-Activities at Corning Village Park, Fireworks at dark

McConnelsville-events begin at 12pm, Fireworks at 10pm

Sunday, July 2:

Junction City-Parade at 12pm, Fireworks at 10:10pm

Monday, July 3:

Buckeye Lake-Fireworks at Fairfield Beach at dark

Tuesday, July 4:

New Lexington-Parade at 1pm, activities at Arethusa Springs Park, fireworks at 10pm

Thornville-Parade at 11am, activities at Jake Shaner Park

Cambridge-Boom-a-Rama-Fireworks at 10pm

Zanesville-Stars and Stripes on the River