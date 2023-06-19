Fireworks Times for the Area
Many areas in Southeastern Ohio have 4th of July celebrations planned. Here is a list of what we know so far.
Sunday, June 25-Village of Crooksville-Activities at Village Park, Fireworks at 10pm
Friday, June 30
Duncan Falls/Philo-Star Spangled Celebration-Activities begin at 5pm
Frazeysburg Independence Day Fireworks, Fireworks at 10pm
Saturday, July 1:
Village of Somerset-Parade at 11am, Activities at Somerset Memorial Park, Fireworks at 9:45pm
Village of New Straitsville-Activities at the shelter house, Fireworks at Dark
Village of Corning-Activities at Corning Village Park, Fireworks at dark
McConnelsville-events begin at 12pm, Fireworks at 10pm
Sunday, July 2:
Junction City-Parade at 12pm, Fireworks at 10:10pm
Monday, July 3:
Buckeye Lake-Fireworks at Fairfield Beach at dark
Tuesday, July 4:
New Lexington-Parade at 1pm, activities at Arethusa Springs Park, fireworks at 10pm
Thornville-Parade at 11am, activities at Jake Shaner Park
Cambridge-Boom-a-Rama-Fireworks at 10pm
Zanesville-Stars and Stripes on the River