Giacomo’s Receives Visitors Bureau Ambassador Award

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau is celebrating National Tourism Week.

Bureau Vice President Kelly Ashby presented Giacomo’s Deli with their Tourism Ambassador award for the quality of reviews that visitors to the community have posted.

“We are here celebrating National Tourism Week. It’s kicked off this past weekend. And we wanted to start this week off with a bang. So we are celebrating Giacomo’s and all of their employees because they have the customer spirit, customer service spirit. We are always thrilled with the comments we receive from our out of town guests when they come into Giacomo’s,” Ashby said.

There are many residents and businesses involved in local tourism and the visitors bureau takes the week to celebrate and promote their efforts.

“We have North Valley Bank sponsoring free admission on Wednesday at the National Road Zane Grey Museum and you will definitely want to tune into all WHIZ radio stations Monday through Friday this week. Fabulous prizes being given out each and every day,” Ashby said.

For more information about local tourism you can swing by the welcome center located at 205 North Fifth Street in Zanesville or visit their website.