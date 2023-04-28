Kyle Johnson Receives The Jenco Foundation Fund Award

Zanesville, OH-

Local organizer, Kyle Johnson of Zanesville, recently received the The Jenco Foundation Fund Award.

The Jenco Awards were established at The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in 2002. This is set up in honor of Father Martin Jenco, who dedicated his life to serve others. It is given to citizens who demonstrate leadership in serving others throughout the area.

“It’s important to me because that’s my foundation. You know, I grew up in the African Methodist Episcopal Church right here in Zanesville, Ohio. Like I said before, it’s not just about prayer, it’s not just about your faith, but in the Bible it says ‘faith without works is dead’ and you can not commit yourself to Christ unless you’re willing to act upon his word and give back to the community,” stated Johnson.

Johnson started Voice of the Youth, which is a group to help youth have a platform to speak on politics and current events. He was nominated by Kristen Brown, who runs her art studio on Market St in Zanesville, and Christy Rahrig, of Muskingum County Community Foundation. Johnson is hoping to see his voice and leadership guide the future youth of Zanesville.

“The change I would like to see is more initiative from young people. We have a lot of young people that are scared and afraid to get in these spaces and sit at these tables with people that are in power, that are in positions of leadership. I want them to not be afraid to do something, to say something,” said Johnson.

He told us he is an example of what speaking up and having a voice can do for a community and to not be afraid to find your power and your place. If you want to find out more about Kyle Johnson or help make a positive difference in the community, follow the Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition Facebook page.

