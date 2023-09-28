Muskingum Co. Burglary Investigation

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary.

Authorities said the two suspects are driving what appear to be a dark gray four door Nissan and a white single cab Nissan. Officials said the suspects arrive at a residence and offer power washing services for discounted price.

While the power washing is going on, other suspects arrive and enter the residence and steal items. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brady Hittle at (740) 452-3637 ext 6047.