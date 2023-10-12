Progress Being Made on Dug Road Project

ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville City Mayor, Don Mason says progress is being made on the ongoing Dug Road project.

Shelly and Sands have bid over $4.6 million dollars on the Muskingum Avenue – Dug Road reconstruction project and is expected to start construction on the road between now and the end of the year.

“What we also like about this is Shelly and Sands is doing the I-70 project, and a lot of the time those kinds of projects have to shut down in the wintertime. We’re hoping that gives us the opportunity because our project is mainly excavation and some other geotechnical type of things. Our project might not have to slow down as much in the wintertime as other projects do.” Donald Mason, Zanesville City Mayor said.

Within the budget, they’re not only constructing a road and cutting back the hillside, but they’re relocating the soil with plans to extend the Putnam Hill Park.

“I think total park acreage is expected to be around 9 acres. I’m expecting here in late fall, early spring, to start holding some meetings in the area and start listening to what people would like to have in the area in terms of how we can enhance that park.” Mayor Mason said.

This project is expected to be done by this time next year or even earlier.