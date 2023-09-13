Y-City Scarecrow Contest

ZANESVILLE, OH – The City of Zanesville and Visit Zanesville are getting ready to host a contest of fall fun.

The 3rd annual Y-City Scarecrow Contest will be going from October 16 to the 31st.

The fee to enter is $30 and you will be provided with the scarecrow frame and a sign for your scarecrow. Contestants will have about 2 weeks to complete and return their scarecrow.

Ashley Cook, the Director of Sales and Marketing with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that the scarecrow contest is meant to bring fall decorating fun to the community.

“The scarecrow contest really does take on a life of its own. “Cook said. “It’s so fun to see the community come together in such a fun way to decorate our streets downtown.”

The scarecrows are due back to the Welcome Center by October 12th between 7:30 and 1:30P.M.. They will then be on display from the 16th to the 31st throughout the downtown.

There will be prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place scarecrows. You can vote once a day for your favorite scarecrow at www.visitzanesville.com